GREENCREEK — While the issues are many and go beyond state and national borders, the message for success is for local involvement and efforts in strengthening institutions and families.
That message was one of the key themes cutting across several speakers at last Friday’s Lincoln Day Celebration that drew nearly 200 people to the Greencreek Community Hall. Organized by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC), the annual event featured dinner, silent and live auctions. Keynote speaker was Theo Wold, Idaho Solicitor General, who among his achievements includes as former Deputy Assistant to the President for Policy in the Office of American Innovation in the Trump administration.
“It’s really hard to make sense of everything that’s going on both here and abroad,” Wold said, noting a list of issues: the war in eastern Europe and preparing for war in the Pacific, the burgeoning drug crisis nationally and in Idaho, another housing market collapse in the making, heavy industry still not recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, “and the steady onslaught from the left targeting our children.”
For the hot issues at this moment, Wold laid out the work of the deep state in driving these to increase power and profit: in immigration, with the demands for cheap labor from big business and government providing VISAs to companies such as Facebook and Microsoft to steal jobs from citizens.
“These jobs aren’t going to Americans. They’re going to the best and brightest from Mumbai and Beijing,” he said.
In the trans movement, he noted as a serious problem as its ideology, “seeks to irreversibly transform a child’s body,” and highlighted driving this primarily is big pharma.
“Hormone blockers, hormone therapy are drugs, and what they used to be used for was to chemically castrate pedophiles. But there’s not a lot of big business in that,” he said. “So big pharma has to find a new market, and that turns out to be your children.”
With the war in Ukraine, Wold said, “We are told to contribute our treasure in the billions, our military resources, our technology, all at the risk of provoking a nuclear war.” Promoting this are big defense contractors — “war is big business" — as well as the United Nations and NATO, “who have not been this relevant in 40 years since the collapse of the U.S.S.R.”
What’s happening with all three, he continued, “is the already powerful are becoming more powerful and doing so at your expense, risking your families, your livelihoods, your child’s innocence and our republic for their power, for their profit, for their benefit.”
Wold told the gathering to take the Left at their word: “No one works harder than they do. 24-7, they’re at it,” noting they truly believe they can remake human biology, that whites are inherently born racist, “that the signing of the Constitution was horrible and incomparable racism. They really do believe our nation state, our very republic is evil and borders are immaterial.”
“The Left doesn’t see elections as all that significant; it’s just another day on the calendar,” Wold said. “And while we’re spinning our wheels on getting PCs [precinct committeemen] elected and good candidates into office, they’re putting smut in school libraries and targeting your kids, because their project is bigger than any election.”
In defeating the Left, Wold said he has a simple prescription:
“It’s what you’ve done here tonight, it’s that easy. Getting people together like this from different walks of life, who’ve known each other all their lives or just become friends, who come together as a community, and to strengthen bonds between families, between neighbors, between towns.... Focus on the most powerful institution God gives us, the family. Dedicate yourself to building helpful, resourceful, resilient, loving households, and you will defeat the Left.”
Moving to the state level, District 7 officials each spoke to the problem within the Idaho Republican Party.
“There’s a divide: Those people who understand what we represent, and those who say they are Republicans but don’t understand the core values we stand for,” said Mike Kingsley, Dist. 7A Rep. He discussed working on bills, such as on gender and pornography, which are defeated by Republicans.
“Let’s work together,” he said. “Let’s get serious on who we elect, who we invite into the party. Let’s fix this. It starts at the precinct level and it moves from there.”
Dist. 7 Senator Cindy Carlson noted, “We’re getting some great things passed [in the Senate education committee] but they won’t send us bills that the establishment wants because they know we’ll kill it.”
Carlson also highlighted the power at the community level, encouraging the crowd to get involved in their local sphere, whether school boards or church.
“You all have a place in this movement, and we need every one of you,” she said.”
Hitting more on legislative business, Dist. 7B Rep. Charlie Shepherd raised hopes in the room with pending legislation on property tax relief, roughly 25% to 40%, and positive changes in the Circuit Breaker (CB) program (property values moved up to $400,000 or 200% of median value, and income for the CB up to $37,000). He also noted pending legislation should provide enough for state schools to do away with override levies entirely.
Earlier, ICRCC chair Vincent Rundhaug emphasized the importance of the precinct committeemen — “They are the face of the GOP" — as the connection between constituents and the county and state party, and also in “driving as many Republican votes from their precincts on election day. That’s how we win.... They are the front linemen of the Republican party. The effectiveness of our PCs directly affects the outcome of elections.”
Also speaking that evening was Dorothy Moon, chair of the Idaho Republican Party.
Good lord. Was Shepherd the only common sense voice in the room?
