Keynote speaker for the March 11 Lincoln Day Celebration in Greencreek was Theo Wold, Idaho Solicitor General.

GREENCREEK — While the issues are many and go beyond state and national borders, the message for success is for local involvement and efforts in strengthening institutions and families.

That message was one of the key themes cutting across several speakers at last Friday’s Lincoln Day Celebration that drew nearly 200 people to the Greencreek Community Hall. Organized by the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC), the annual event featured dinner, silent and live auctions. Keynote speaker was Theo Wold, Idaho Solicitor General, who among his achievements includes as former Deputy Assistant to the President for Policy in the Office of American Innovation in the Trump administration.

