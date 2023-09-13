A statewide initiative to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of Idaho will start later this fall with a series of public listening sessions, one of which is set in Grangeville.

Link Up Idaho, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Broadband and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB), has initiated Broadband 101. This is a statewide initiative and event series to educate attendees about the benefits of high-speed internet, as well as to hear the thoughts and ideas on how the state can improve broadband expansion across Idaho.

