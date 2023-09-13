A statewide initiative to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of Idaho will start later this fall with a series of public listening sessions, one of which is set in Grangeville.
Link Up Idaho, in coordination with the Idaho Office of Broadband and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB), has initiated Broadband 101. This is a statewide initiative and event series to educate attendees about the benefits of high-speed internet, as well as to hear the thoughts and ideas on how the state can improve broadband expansion across Idaho.
Community events are set now through November in multiple communities through the state’s six regions. Within North Central Idaho, a listening session will take place on Oct. 19 for North Central Idaho with a live location in Moscow. In-person locations will take place in the following areas: Orofino, Grangeville, Moscow, Nezperce and Lewiston.
According to the Idaho Office of Broadband, “In today’s digitally-driven world, high-speed internet has become an indispensable tool for education, healthcare, business, public safety and daily communication. Broadband 101 will explain the benefits that high-speed internet can bring to the public and Idaho communities. Additionally, the office will be gathering comments and ideas on broadband expansion in communities. Your feedback will shape our future policies and initiatives to ensure that no one in Idaho is left behind in the digital age.”
