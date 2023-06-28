GRANGEVILLE — Barring a miracle, a longtime Grangeville organization will soon be lost.
Camas Prairie Preschool (CPP), which has had its home at 105 N. Myrtle Street, will soon lose its building.
“We don’t have anywhere to go,” said CPP board president Carl Salisbury. He explained the parent co-op, nonprofit preschool has had some tough times, but has in the past year been restoring its finances and volunteer base.
The board recently learned the Lions Club, which owns the building, has decided to sell.
According to Free Press archives, the Lions Club began fundraising for a child development center in 1971. In 1973, the Lions set out to deed the Lions Park property to the city, with the exception of the plot where the Child Development Center would be built.
Idaho County community donations for the building raised between $17,000 and $18,000. The federal government through the Department of Health, Education and Welfare contributed about $30,000, while the state of Idaho appropriated $20,000 for the project.
The plan for the building was to offer mainly preschool screenings and assistance to those children needing it prior to enrollment in the public school system as a student (first grade).
Construction on the 2,000-square-foot center began in July 1973, and was completed with an open house held in November of that year.
As public education, enrollment in Joint School District 241 (now Mountain View School District 244) changed throughout the years, so did the building's use, though it has always remained a hub for early childhood education. Sometime between 25 and 30 years ago, CPP’s program was located in the Grangeville United Methodist Church, but moved to the Myrtle Street building where it has been since. Each year the preschool, aside from its regular paying clientele, serves students from MVSD who require developmental, social and other assistance.
“Our daughter has Downs Syndrome and has been attending CPP, and we love the program,” said Kayla Salisbury, who is the treasurer on the CPP parent board.
CPP pays $300 a month in rent to the Lions Club.
Kayla said she inquired about the possibility of the Lions donating the building to CPP but was told “it is an asset.”
Since that time, local realtors and surveyors have been present at the building site, which also includes a fenced playground.
“Camas Prairie Preschool has a good program, and it serves a need in the community,” said Kerstin Schmadeka, who owns a daycare and preschool business but sits on the CPP board as a concerned community member. She said she has a waiting list and early childhood education is at a premium in the area. “It’s just disappointing there has not been an option to fundraise or come up with other ideas.”
“The biggest issue I see is the building has been used for 50 years for its intended purpose, the communities helped raise a lot of the funds, and now it’s just going to be taken away,” Carl added.
Throughout the years, the building has also been utilized as a place for GED classes, a daycare, parent training classes, and a place for school district speech and occupational therapists, as well as other specialists, to meet and assess children. This past school year, the preschool has worked with up to eight students who are on IEPs (individual education plans) with MVSD.
“There’s just no viable option for us for another building right now that we can see, and to not have CPP is such a disservice to the community,” CPP teacher Nicole Farquharson emphasized.
Although news of the building selling has been overwhelming, the CPP crew said, they have appreciated what the Lions Club has done for the community.
“They have been gracious and said we do not have to pay rent June, July or August,” Kayla said. “We do appreciate that.’
Grangeville Lions Club member and preschool committee chairman Greg Stone said the Grangeville Lions Club has long supported local early childhood education through stewardship of its building south of Lions Park.
“It takes a high level of volunteerism and a spirit of doing what we can to serve our community. And earlier this year, and for a few recent years, we’ve heard from the committeemen in our club who have put the most energy and love into keeping that building up to a high standard, that our club ought to stop being a landlord,” Stone explained. “So, we’re selling the building and we’d like to see another community-minded organization step up and buy it.”
He added, “We’ve supported Camas Prairie Preschool and their mission for a very long time, and we want to see early childhood education continue in Grangeville.”
Stone emphasized that the Lions Club is adamant about its service to the community.
“We aren’t getting out of the business of serving this community — our community. We see an opportunity to serve better by selling this property. It’ll provide dollars we will use to help with ideas that others have brought to us and will make it possible for our club to support big projects in big ways, he said, adding they decided this summer would be the best time — the least disruptive — to move forward with the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.