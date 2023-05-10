GRANGEVILLE — Railroad ties that form a retention wall along Lions Park’s west side are deteriorating — sections are pushing in, some are falling apart. Addressing this issue, the Grangeville City Council last week approved funds to tackle the worst section this year, replacing it with concrete blocks as part of public works long-term solution.
“We truly have a safety issue here, and I’m trying to figure out the best way to approach this to make it work,” said Bob Mager, public works director, addressing the council at its May 1 meeting. “In my 30 years, I’ve done a lot of work that we’ve had to go back and redo. We’re trying to get where we’re not going back and doing the same thing over and over again.”
Council authorized $33,689 to do an approximate 120 linear foot section starting at the south end of the park wall to the staircase. Work will commence in mid-July following completion of youth baseball and finish within a month to month and a half.
Overall, Mager said the entire wall replacement was roughly estimated at $148,181, which would remove ties placed approximately 30 years ago with preformed landscaping blocks. The skate park section is shoving in, but the worst section currently is by the softball field where it is falling in, according to Mager.
Of these blocks, “They don’t move, it’s exposed aggregate so they look nice; it doesn’t look like a concrete wall. It’s already designed for drainage so it’s set up to get the water off, and they don’t rot,” he said.
City administrator Tonya Kennedy said the majority of this expenditure, approximately $30,000 would come from the recreation budget, with Mager adding the remainder from the parks fund. He later said he would budget the rest of the wall replacement for next year’s budget.
Moving from parks to city utilities, council discussed on how it would provide water and sewer service to developments at the Idaho County Airport ... which at this point, it can’t.
“Nobody can have water and sewer at the airport at this point — any new services — until we do something,” Kennedy said.
At issue is current city code that doesn’t allow for properties outside of and also contiguous to city limits to receive water and sewer services unless they are annexed. This issue was recently addressed with a request by Animal Rescue Foundation for water and sewer services to its proposed shelter to be located on county property adjacent to city limits.
In that instance, the city is looking to revise code to allow exceptions for animal shelters. Kennedy explained that a similar code change — an exemption for the airport — may be an option the council wants to consider.
Mager raised this issue as development of private airport hangars has come with repeated requests to city hall to service these with water and sewer. More than with this current demand, Mager said there is potential for more development at the airport, and in advance of this he wants the city to be prepared with a framework and policy in place to address this.
“It might be years down the road when they move forward,” he said, “ but someone needs to take care of this now.”
If a solution were reached for providing service, Mager is proposing setting one meter to service the 10 hangars in question, and billing the county. Before service would be provided, buy-in fees for all of the properties to be serviced would have to be paid.
Kennedy laid out the options that council will discuss further at its May 15 meeting, such as whether the city is interested in airport annexation as a solution, or to modify code to provide the airport an annexation. As well, she and Mager will develop a draft policy for council to also review.
The matter extends further than just the hangars. Noted in council discussion, development of the new county jail on Airport Road, as well as a new pilots lounge, would also be affected under this same code restriction.
General council feeling at this point was not toward airport annexation, but rather to be a service provider and allow it to operate its business as a benefit to both the community and county. Matt Jessup, city attorney — who also serves as the Idaho County Commission legal counsel — added the county may not also look on annexation favorably, noting this would add a layer of city zoning rules atop what it already has to comply with under Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.