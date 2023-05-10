Lions Park photo

A section of railroad ties forming a wall at Lions Park has broken apart. The city is planning to replace this section in midsummer.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — Railroad ties that form a retention wall along Lions Park’s west side are deteriorating — sections are pushing in, some are falling apart. Addressing this issue, the Grangeville City Council last week approved funds to tackle the worst section this year, replacing it with concrete blocks as part of public works long-term solution.

“We truly have a safety issue here, and I’m trying to figure out the best way to approach this to make it work,” said Bob Mager, public works director, addressing the council at its May 1 meeting. “In my 30 years, I’ve done a lot of work that we’ve had to go back and redo. We’re trying to get where we’re not going back and doing the same thing over and over again.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.