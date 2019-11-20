The region was in better spirits in 2018. Liquor sales were up by 5.5 percent in Idaho County last year, for a total $1,477,081.
That was an increase of $77,422 for the fiscal year, ending June 30, 2018, from the total $1,399,659 reported in 2017, according to the Idaho State Liquor Division 2018 Annual Report.
The Idaho State Liquor Division oversees 168 retail outlets throughout the state that sell distilled spirits. Of those, 65 are state liquor stores, staffed and operated by division employees, and 103 are contract operators. Idaho law provides for the distribution of liquor profits to specific state programs, the general fund and 44 counties and 200 cities. Those state programs that benefit include drug, mental health and family court services fund, substance abuse treatment fund, community colleges and public schools.
Last year, sales were up in four of the six total contract liquor stores in Idaho County.
White Bird saw the largest increase, up 24 percent ($22,326) from 2017 for total sales of $116,695. Next was Kooskia that saw increased sales of $31,837 (up 13 percent) for a total $275,356. Sales in Riggins were up 9.5 percent (up $$29,058) for a total $335,312. A slight increase, 0.4 percent ($1,945) was reported in Grangeville that saw a total $527,920 in sales.
Sales decreases were reported in Elk City (down 6.3 percent or $5,102) for a total $75,449; and Cottonwood (down 1.8 percent or $2,644) for a total $146,347.
Distribution of sales profits to Idaho County overall last year totaled $244,394, up 3.7 percent ($8,647) from 2017.
Of these distributions to the eight cities, Cottonwood received the largest increase, up 75 percent from 2017 for a total $15,007. To just Idaho County alone, it received a 4.5 percent increase in distributions, up $4,405 for a total $102,238.
Five of the remaining six cities received increases between 1.2 to 1.3 percent for 2018: Ferdinand, $6,351; Kooskia $24,519; Riggins, 30,829; Stites, $8,772; and White Bird, $3,692. The sole decline, Grangeville, received 5.7 percent less ($3,226) last year for a total distribution of $52,986.
