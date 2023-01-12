BOISE – Idaho Governor Brad Little brought forth in the 2023 State of the State address with a dedication to bring “Idaho First.”
“What we’re doing is working, and I am prepared to work with all of you to accelerate our pace, continue leading the country, and keep putting Idaho first.” This empowering statement may just be the reason Governor Little won the re-election back in November. His priorities in putting Idaho first include supporting schools through education-related work, providing property tax relief to those in our community, and overall improving public safety within infrastructure or the drug epidemic.
“$330 million for public schools and $80 million for in-demand career training.” This means teachers would be getting a pay raise, and schools would get more money for infrastructure or to hire more support staff such as cafeteria employees. These are key components to pushing Idaho education to the top 10% nationally in order to keep Idaho first.
“Plain and simple, the people of Idaho have given us a mandate: to stay on course, put Idaho first, continue down this path of prosperity, and keep investing in education.” Little’s plan for property tax relief calls for $120 million to defray property taxes and also fulfill the income tax reductions passed during the 2022 session. “The Tax Foundation ranks Idaho ranks Idaho as having the third lowest property taxes in the country.”
The budget also proposes $1 billion in new infrastructure, which includes transportation. Governor Little also wants to improve public safety through the acts of infrastructure and conquering the drug epidemic. The governor’s plan includes more than $100 million to expand resources for mental health and childcare. “In addition, enhanced testing and training and a new educational awareness campaign we just launched will help.” In hopes that all works well, and Idaho will be put first.
Special guests at the speech included students from Centennial Elementary School in Nampa, the student body presidents at four Idaho colleges, the parents of a boy killed by accidental fentanyl poisoning, members of the Idaho State Police and veterans.
Little also paused to remember the four slain University of Idaho students with a moment of silence.
“Ethan, Kaylee, Xana, and Maddie,” Little said. “The loss of these incredible people is felt exponentially, and we will never forget them.”
