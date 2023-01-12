Gov. Little gives State of the State address photo

Idaho Governor Brad Little gave the 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 9.

 Free Press / Cheyenne Hill

BOISE – Idaho Governor Brad Little brought forth in the 2023 State of the State address with a dedication to bring “Idaho First.”

“What we’re doing is working, and I am prepared to work with all of you to accelerate our pace, continue leading the country, and keep putting Idaho first.” This empowering statement may just be the reason Governor Little won the re-election back in November. His priorities in putting Idaho first include supporting schools through education-related work, providing property tax relief to those in our community, and overall improving public safety within infrastructure or the drug epidemic.

