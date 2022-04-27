GRANGEVILLE — Finding a place to live in Grangeville is not easy, nor can it be cheap. For people to take to living in their vehicles is not uncommon in town, but now a boat?
“Is this happening?” asked Grangeville city councilor Dylan Canaday.
“In cars, yes. The boat is a new one,” said Grangeville Police Chief Joe Newman.
Last Monday’s April 18 discussion by the Grangeville City Council tackled the concern of homeless living in vehicles on public streets that addressed the larger problem — both locally and statewide — of a lack of available and affordable housing. For now, consensus was to table the matter for two reasons: one, the issue is not significant enough to be causing a problem, and two, enforcement is problematic.
“This is a tough nut to crack,” Newman said. “How do you determine if someone is living in their car, and how do you make an ordinance that’s legal to pass? The City of Boise just had its ordinance kicked out because it was determined by the supreme court to be unconstitutional. So, it’s a unique challenge.”
Current city ordinance prohibits living in RVs or camp trailers, except in designated RV parks. Mayor Wes Lester noted, however, this does not extend to vehicles: cars or boats.
“It’s a strange time,” Lester said. “To take a camper to a trailer park in town it’s very expensive. There are very few houses for rent and very few apartments for rent, and if there are, they’re gone.”
The lack of available housing has been cited as a common roadblock to recruiting prospective employees to relocate to Idaho County, by private business, as well as area hospital and school districts. Statewide, a report released last week by the Idaho Asset Building Network and National Low Income Housing Coalition said Idaho continues to experience a shortage of affordable and available homes for Idahoans with modest incomes. The report finds that Idaho has 42 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 households with extremely low incomes. Facing a shortage in Idaho of more than 24,000 affordable and available rental homes for renters earning this income, two out of three of these renters are severely housing cost-burdened.
Newman said those living in their cars will often park in residential areas where it is relatively quiet, and his department will get calls from residents who start noticing this after a couple of days and look to have the person move along.
“They call because they’re concerned; they don’t know who the people are and what they’re going to do,” he said. “We have good citizens who watch out after their neighbors, who know the cars that belong and the cars that don’t belong, and they interact with us on a good level to let us know.”
However, on the other side, Newman said, “We don’t have vagrancy laws anymore, so it’s very difficult to give someone the heave-ho to move along, especially if their vehicle is licensed and registered. How can you tell them they can’t park on a public street if that’s all they’re doing? They’ve not set out a lawn chair or have their Hibachi out. They’re just in their car.”
City attorney Adam Green said, “It is really a tough thing, and to me, a distinction is someone living in a car parked on private property versus a car parked on the street. If you want to make a distinction or try to enforce those differently, these are the things you’ll have to consider.”
Councilor Beryl Grant asked whether this is significant enough to deal with now, or to just be thinking about. Newman replied it would be good for councilors to keep in mind to consider future action if the situation were to worsen.
“I think we’re beating a dead horse with a stick,” said Councilor Amy Farris, who commented the city has issues with persons living in campers, despite code against this, and it would foolish to add this for police to check on when they can’t do anything about it anyway. If the vehicle is legal, and the person isn’t causing a nuisance or causing criminal problems, then the city should let them be, she said.
“In a perfect world, people wouldn’t have to live in campers, they wouldn’t have to live in cars,” she said. “For those of us in this room, we don’t have to deal with that stuff, but we don’t know other people’s stories. I don’t agree with it, but I don’t believe there’s anything to do at this time.”
