North Central District public health officials last week announced that the COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across the region, in Idaho County and in much of the state.
On Monday, July 6, the local public health district confirmed four new cases of the virus in Idaho County, bringing the local total to nine.
Statewide, as of July 6, public health officials had tallied 80-plus new confirmed cases every day since June 18. They had confirmed more than 200 per day every day since June 28 – and more than 300 on each of June 30 and July 3-5.
By date of onset, June 13 marked the first time Idaho had confirmed more than 80 starts in a single day. The previous single-day high had been set at 74 on March 16 and repeated on March 18, followed by 73 dated March 25, followed by weeks of small counts, which were part and parcel of Idaho’s statewide shutdown.
After that early surge, and prior to June 29, public health did not record a single new Idaho County case in the rolls, which are updated daily at coronavirus.idaho.gov each afternoon.
But by July 1, public health had evidence of “widespread community transmission throughout the district.” On June 30, an eatery in Moscow – Tapped Taphouse & Kitchen – confirmed a case in a staff member who worked June 23-24-25, and the Nez Perce Tribe has since confirmed “probable exposure” at the It’se Ye-Ye Casino on June 30.
“We understand that social connections are vitally important to people, but we also want people to take precautions when interacting with others to minimize the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread,” Public Health – Idaho North Central District director Carol Moehrle said in a July 1 news release. “We anticipate we will continue to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 in our District due to the large events that took place in June and are expected in July and August.”
