The state public health district released limited information about Idaho County’s first COVID-19 case March 25, which in turn prompted hospitals across the district to point out that the case had no connection to their facilities in Idaho County. That inspired a question from Idaho County Free Press reader Jennifer Cochran: “Why is this considered a case in Idaho County when the person is not currently in Idaho County and hasn't been?”
The answer – the details of which people who work in public health are obligated not to discuss with media out of respect for patient privacy and the HIPAA patient privacy law – is that this first case involved a person in their 70s in the Riggins area who was transported by local ambulance to a hospital outside the county.
Carol Moehrle, director of North Central Idaho Public Health, told the Free Press the district is not able to comment on the specifics of any case.
“Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our residents is at the very core of what we do,” she told the Free Press. “The seven public health districts and the Department of Health and Welfare communicate 24/7 and are working together with our local partners to protect the public’s health.”
When a laboratory test returns positive for a disease, that triggers a confidential public health investigation into who that person had contact with – and, for the EMTs who provided the transportation, quarantine.
Riggins Ambulance director Janeen Eggebrecht told the Free Press March 26 some Riggins EMTs are now quarantined as a precaution. Asked how that affects their ability to provide service, she said those quarantined have been sidelined, but are expected to be available soon. “We’ve got it covered, though,” she said. “Our crew is small anyway. … We all know the risk we take by being on the ambulance and do it willingly. With this virus spreading I am pretty sure we aren't the only front-liners in quarantine.”
“We are buckling down for the next 30 days,” Eggebrecht said Monday, March 30. “I ask for people to follow guidelines, please. My EMTs will all be back in full force soon. We’ve been busy and would like everyone to check on those at risk. I have noticed that some with already mental heath issues are really having an extra hard time now. Depression is a reality and this virus is making many more depressed for so many different reasons. We have another 30 days of social distancing. Wash your hands before you touch your face. Can't stress that enough.”
