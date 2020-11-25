WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) recently announced he recognized 22 Idahoans with the 2020 Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award. Veterans’ service organizations across Idaho nominate awardees for their service to fellow veterans and the nation.
Among those honored are two Grangeville residents: Connie Workman was honored as a veteran and Robert Johnson was honored as a veteran and volunteer.
“The Spirit of Freedom Award recognizes the commitment and dedication veterans and volunteers have in our communities and across our state,” said Crapo. “I have met many veterans across Idaho who not only courageously served our nation in uniform, but also continue to give their time, talents and treasures to uplift and care for fellow veterans and others. I offer my earnest gratitude for these individuals’ exemplary work for our country, Idaho and their local communities.”
The award, established by Crapo in 2002, is a way to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of Idaho’s veterans and volunteers who support Idaho veterans. As of 2020, 334 Spirit of Freedom Awards will have been presented since the award’s creation in 2002. Each Spirit of Freedom Award recipient will receive a certificate for their service as well as a United States flag that has been flown over the U.S. Capitol building. Nominations are made by a number of veterans’ organizations.
The Crea-D’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3520 of Grangeville nominated Connie D. Workman, who served in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps. Workman is a Grangeville native. She went to nursing school from 1961-1964. She noted being sworn in on television was one of her memorable experiences. After graduation, she served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. She served in the military for 20 years before retiring as lieutenant colonel.
Workman was part of the first 260-bed field hospital on Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam.
“The angel of giving and helping has arrived. Connie came to us at the veteran center just shortly after our first year,” said Lucky Gallego, executive director of the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. “Her bubbly attitude, infectious smile, and good attitude are something we all can get a lesson from, are continuously positive.”
Workman is a member of both American Post No. 37-Grangeville, as well as a life member of VFW Crea D’ Haven Post No. 3520-Grangevile. She is also a member of the Camas Prairie Honor Guard as the bugler.
The Crea-D’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3520 of Grangeville nominated Robert Johnson for his many years of taking care of veterans’ needs within his community. He offers yardwork, rides to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, counseling, visiting with homebound veterans and more. The need to assist those in need who came before him is the inspiration for his service. When asked what he enjoys about volunteering, he shared, “Purpose: To have something to do that makes a difference within the community; morals: It’s the right thing to do!”
He is not only a volunteer, but he also served four years in the U.S. Air Force, served several years as a law enforcement officer, firefighter and fire chief. Lucky Gallego, VFW Post 3520 Service Officer, wrote about Johnson’s unique persona that either through his talk, calm demeanor or background offer him a natural outlook on life to help people.
“Often, when you are looking for that right combination to make things work right, it just drops into your life without hesitation,” Gallego said. “This is exactly what happened when Bobby [Johnson] came along when I was helping to put things together for the newly established Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center.”
“I was needing an extra hand, a go-getter, and a helper of sorts to get the modifications and construction of the center completed, Gallego continued. “Bobby was that guy, straight out of the blue. He has that go-to attitude and the attention to detail that everyone wishes they had. There are times in our busy schedule that he has been able to help out in, and sick, sore, or tired ... he still comes through. He is our “glue” in keeping us together. He is my deputy director at the center, and it is strictly all voluntary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.