Idaho County residents may have noticed some of the local signage and request for coins in the past few weeks.
While customers sometimes think of added coinage as a nuisance, apparently, coins are in shortage at financial institutions and businesses.
“We were notified by our carrier, Loomis, that we would be unable to order rolled coin about two weeks ago,” said Pine Tree Community Credit Union CEO Dan Goehring in Grangeville. “Apparently, numerous employees of the mint where the coin is minted, have been exposed, or have contracted COVID-19.”
This caused a shortage in employees, temporary lay-offs and, in general, a lack of ability to mint the coins.
“They indicated financial institutions who use Brinks are still being supplied; however, as soon as Brinks supply was used up, they will cease, as well,” Goehring continued. “Loomis indicated they would notify us when coin would be available again. There is no shortage of currency, or any limits on orders.”
Many people have expressed concern on social media that the government is trying to go to a cashless society where only cards, or, eventually, implanted computer chips will be used for goods and services.
“As far as cashless society I don’t think we are there yet; however, the use of debit, credit, and PayPal are sure convenient and popular,” Goehring added. “When we open a checking account, its rare a member orders checks, they just want the debit card. As far as a conspiracy, I have heard the rumors also. At one point it was mentioned to eliminate pennies, but I have not heard anything about that lately.”
Goehring said, so far, PTCCU members have been keeping them supplied with coins, and they have been passing it on to local merchants.
“We had a member just bring in $1,000 in quarters,” Goehring said.
Following is a collection of comments garnered on Facebook when a post inquired about coin shortage experiences in Idaho County:
·Yes, I was asked to pay with a card for my prescription at Syringa Pharmacy due to the coin shortage. – Cedar Rose
·We are rationing at Wells Fargo as we are unable to order any at this time. – Rachel Diaz
·I have been paying with cash and change to help with recirculation. – Yolanda Stout
·"Section 31 U.S.C. 5103, entitled "Legal tender," states: "United States coins and currency [including Federal Reserve notes and circulating notes of Federal Reserve Banks and national banks] are legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes, and dues." This statute means that all U.S. money as identified above is a valid and legal offer of payment for debts when tendered to a creditor." This is from the Federal Reserve. I have rolled my coins and taken to the credit union and I do try to carry change with me, but it is also my decision to not shop somewhere that won't accept my money if I don't have exact change. -- Cheryle Miller
· No one demanded exact change or request a card from me. But [at Cloninger’s] they did ask, "Do you have 80 cents?" when I gave her cash. Never heard that question before! – Heather Newson
·They aren't doing it punitively. There is a coin shortage in the U.S. right now and they are literally having a hard time making change since they don't have any. For everyone who saves their coins, now is the time to start putting them back into circulation. It's scary how these things happen...next thing is there will be no printed or minted money at all. Hmm, where have I heard about such a thing before? It's a scary time we are in, for sure. -- Kim Johnson
·Doing my part to help...keeping all my change! If it’s this important now...it will be more so later. -- Chandra Kelley
·This is very concerning my friends. Hang on to your currency. -- Alissa Marie Bentley
·We are unable to get coin change from the banks, etc. We, at Syringa Clinic Pharmacy, are asking for exact change if possible or card or check. I know around Nampa our pharmacist says if you have a 1.50 charge and give 2 dollars you don't get back any change. Sounds like it's getting ridiculous. – Sharon Key
·Umpqua Bank only allows me one roll of each coin denomination. -- Laurie Moore Rockwell
·Irwins would like exact change. -- Beverly Amstutz Hahn
·All this saying it's the government. If that was the case, then Vegas would be the testing ground. Isn't change big in Vegas? So, uhh. Yeah. How's Vegas? -- Reyna Phil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.