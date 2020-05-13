BOISE – Grangeville-based Kids Klub youth enrichment program was among those awarded funds through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program.
“Idaho’s 21st Century Community Learning Center programs support Idaho families and help achieve schools’ goals by providing fun, educational activities after school and during the summer,” Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “These programs help reduce achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally.”
The five-year 21st CCLC grants total $1.5 million through Title IV, Part B funding for out-of-school and summer learning programs. In all, 13 recipients were selected from among 31 eligible applications.
Kids Klub executive director Cindy Godfrey said the Kids Klub received $85,000, and this money will not only benefit the Grangeville program, but funds will also be used for its sister after-school programs in Kooskia (Center for Discovery) and Elk City (Reach Cub).
“This will maintain locally managed, holistic learning programs that focus on the emotional, physical and intellectual development of youth,” Godfrey explained. “We provide a safe and enriching atmosphere for the enhancement of our area's youth and families during the school year and summer.”
In Grangeville, Kids Klub opened its doors in 1996, as an after-school program for kids in need of care. It has received a number of grants, including the 21st Century grant and many others, in the past nearly 25 years. It operated independently of the school district in its beginnings, then moved onsite to Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Last year, with a volunteer board of directors and a variety of donations from the community – namely through the Orrin and Eleanora Webb estate – the Kids Klub built its own facility adjacent to GEMS (506 South A Street). The Kids Klub has several paid staff members and offers before and after school care and enrichment, as well as programs for students in preschool through middle school.
For information on Kids Klub, call 208-983-2285 or log ontowww.thekidsklub.org. For additional information on the grant, contact Sheena Strickler, Nita M. Lowey 21st CCLC coordinator, at sstrickler@sde.idaho.gov.
