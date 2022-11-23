Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) logo

Tags for many popular deer and elk hunts are expected to sell out fast.

Nonresident deer and elk tags for the upcoming 2023 hunting season go on sale starting at 10 a.m. MT on Dec. 1.

