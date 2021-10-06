Recently awarded grant funding will go toward water infrastructure repair and mitigation work at Clear Creek in Idaho County.
Overall, the Idaho Water Resource Board adopted a list of about 20 major water projects — estimated at $843 million total — needed to improve water supply resiliency and sustainability. The board compiled the list in response to a request from Gov. Brad Little for projects to fund through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Among those funded is the Clear Creek Project, managed by the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District, which received $36,061.60 to repair a compromised bridge abutment and bank downstream, both damaged as a result of an estimated 100-year flow event in 2019. Total costs for this project are estimated to be $73,904.60.
According to project information, the district proposes shoring the abutment with 4-inch to 12-inch rock, then protecting the repair with a layer of 7 inch to 55-inch riprap, infilled with smaller rock and fines. Downstream of the bridge, rock barbs will be installed as a temporary protection measure to redirect the thalweg from the right descending bank. In between the barbs, willow cluster and post and pole plantings will be used to stimulate woody vegetation growth. All project areas will be heavily planted with willow cuttings, bundles, and clumps, where appropriate.
Mitigation efforts will address the flood damage, while working to decrease the risk of future flooding, and reduce sedimentation to Clear Creek. Decreased sediment inputs to Clear Creek will improve water quality and fish habitat.
