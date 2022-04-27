RIGGINS — The Salmon River Ambulance District election will be held on May 17. For more information, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com. Polling places: 1-Slate Creek, Idaho County Court House if in person, otherwise ballots are automatically mailed; 2-Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins; 3-Canyon Pines RV Resort. Contact the Idaho County Elections Office at 208-983-2751 to determine voting eligibility.
Riggins Ambulance grant news:
Currently, Riggins Ambulance has four grant applications that have been submitted and are pending.
“We should have results around July 1,” said Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS director.
The first pending grant is with the Stibnite Foundation.
“Our Fire Station needs new paint on the outside. If you drive by, you can easily see the building and garage doors need a fresh coat of paint, Killmar explained.
The second pending grant is the Idaho Fire Fighters License Plate Grant. This program is funded from Fire Fighter license plates you see on Idaho vehicles. Their focus is on fire safety and education.
“We applied for a new TV for our classroom. We will be using this TV for multiple educational classes to keep us and the community safe, added Killmar.
The third pending grant is with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Vehicle and Equipment Grant to replace ambulance B.
The fourth pending grant is with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the Vehicle and Equipment Grant, again.
“In this grant we also applied for an Automated CPR Device. This device will be a game-changer for our cardiac arrest calls,” Killmar stated.
To keep up-to-date, see Riggins Ambulance on Facebook.
