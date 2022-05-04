RIGGINS — The Riggins Rodeo, sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association, is set for this weekend, May 7 and 8.
Rodeos are set for each day at 1:30 p.m. (MST). On Sunday, the Cowboy Breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “2022 Red, White and Blue.”
For questions, call Tracie Pottenger at 208-469-0478. Stick horse sign-up is at noon and the race is set for 12:30 p.m.
Riggins Rodeo Queen is Logan Calvin and grand marshal is Marty Clay.
