Riggins Rodeo Queen Logan Calvin 2022 photo

Riggins Rodeo Queen Logan Calvin.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — The Riggins Rodeo, sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association, is set for this weekend, May 7 and 8.

Rodeos are set for each day at 1:30 p.m. (MST). On Sunday, the Cowboy Breakfast will be held from 6 to 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “2022 Red, White and Blue.”

For questions, call Tracie Pottenger at 208-469-0478. Stick horse sign-up is at noon and the race is set for 12:30 p.m.

Riggins Rodeo Queen is Logan Calvin and grand marshal is Marty Clay.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments