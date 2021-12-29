GRANGEVILLE — “Many people helped to make this year’s event a success,” said area Toys for Tots volunteer Julie Bentley.
Bentley and a group of volunteers distributed toys on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center.
Bentley piggybacks the local event with the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. She helps organize the event for the areas of Grangeville, Cottonwood, Craigmont, Ferdinand, Winchester and Elk City.
Those businesses and organizations who especially helped with the collection of toys and donations include CHS Primeland, Columbia Grain, the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, Umpqua Bank, Larson’s Department Store, P1FCU, Cloninger’s and the Grangeville Lions Club.
“A big shoutout to Columbia Grain and Larson’s for their huge collection and donations of toys,” Bentley said. She also said this year, every family was able to receive a game and many received a blanket, as well, along with a variety of toys.
“I want to thank everyone in our communities who donated not only toys and money, but their time, as well,” she said. “And I thank volunteer Andrea from Craigmont who helped me get items to that area.”
This year, 103 children and 45 families were served in Bentley’s coverage area.
