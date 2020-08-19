The annual Dash-and-Splash cross-country meet, which had been scheduled Aug. 22 at Ponderosa State Park, has been cancelled. That leaves the CV/K cross-country cooperative with two firm dates this season, the first of which is Sept. 12 at the annual Seaport Invitational in Clarkston – at least, for now. Local dates to be hosted by teams around the Whitepine League may yet be added. The other firm date on the schedule is Oct. 3 at the annual Inland Empire Challenge in Lewiston.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.