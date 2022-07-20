STITES — Backroad travel to and from Stites will be detoured for a day this Thursday as the county repairs bridge damage due to overlength truck travel.
According to Gene Meinen, Idaho County road supervisor, Lukes Gulch will be closed at Three Mile Bridge — located approximately 2.5 miles south of Stites — all day on Thursday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be detoured up Lamb Grade and Stites Road, or travelers can also take State Highway 13.
Cook and Sons of Grangeville is contracted on the $6,300 project to remove and replace damaged uprights and guardrail.
Meinen said the bridge has a 40-foot maximum length limit; however, ‘Due to Google maps, we’re continuing to get trucks with a 53-foot length, and they are damaging it.” Signage is in place noting the length limit, but this is being disregarded, he said, “so we’re going to have to try coming up with a different plan of action.”
Crews hope to complete the work early to minimize the length of Thursday’s detour.
•
In unrelated work, Meinen advises an eight-mile section of Lukes Gulch Road and a 3.2-mile section of Lamb Grade will be receiving a seal coating July 18-21. Motorists are advised to use alternative roads or SH-13 for the duration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.