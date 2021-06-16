The number of burn permits issued averages about 18,000 a year in Idaho, and that number continues to rise. Area residents are advised that burn permits are — as of May 10 — now required, and this runs through Oct. 20.
Burn permits are required each year and are issued by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).
Who needs a permit: Idaho law (38-115) requires any person planning to burn outside city limits within Idaho, including crop residue burning, to obtain a state burn permit during this period, referred to as closed fire season. A burn permit must be obtained before starting debris burning activities and you must have it with you when burning. Other laws related to open burning in Idaho also apply. Permits are free and good for 10 days. Campfires do not require a burn permit.
How to get a burn permit: Visit the self-service website burnpermits.idaho.gov. Permits are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid. No matter where you want to burn and what you plan to burn, the system will either issue you the burn permit you need on the spot or tell you which entity to contact for alternate or additional permits. A permit may also be issued by your local IDL office.
Why permits are important: Obtaining the burn permit lets fire managers know where permitted burning is occurring so they can respond more quickly to a controlled burn if it escapes, potentially reducing the liability of the burner. You will also help prevent false runs to fires, saving firefighting resources for instances where they are truly needed.
Other resources: Using burnpermits.idaho.gov also connects you to tips for safe burning practices and informs you of current fire restrictions in place statewide. Information on burn restrictions based on air quality can be found by calling Idaho Department of Environmental Quality at 800-633-6247 or by visiting http://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Map/OutdoorBurn.
