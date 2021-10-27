After more than two years of investigation, a case referred to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office and the Idaho Office of Professional Responsibility has been closed.
According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office release, former detention deputy Clifton P. Jones voluntarily surrendered his POST certification on July 9, 2021, ending an investigation regarding several incidents involving Jones and his criminal conduct and abuse of power.
The Idaho Office of Attorney General’s Office determined Jones functioned outside of his POST certificate; however, they declined to pursue a criminal complaint and referred their investigation to the Idaho Office of Professional Responsibility, a division of the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training.
A May 6, 2020, Free Press story reported findings in an Attorney General’s report that Jones engaged in improper conduct during two different traffic interactions — in 2019 and 2017 — in violation of Idaho Code 18-711 (unlawful exercise of the functions of a peace officer). The report stated the investigation found multiple additional instances where Jones acted beyond the scope of his professional certification.
According to the ICSO release, Jones denied any involvement in several incidents, although both the Attorney General’s Office and POST’s investigators found evidence to the contrary. By his own admission on the decertification paperwork Jones signed, he admitted he had violated Idaho’s POST code of ethics and/or standards of conduct.
Also, during this time, Jones was arrested for driving under the influence in Weiser on Nov. 16, 2020, and has entered into a diversion program, whereby his driving under the influence case will be reviewed on Sept. 12, 2022.
