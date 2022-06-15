The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved the proposed summer Chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon and Upper Salmon rivers, as well as the Lochsa River. The seasons are set to open Saturday, June 18, and will remain open seven days a week until harvest goals are achieved.
About 80% of the returning summer Chinook have already been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which is the first dam the fish cross after leaving the Pacific Ocean. Based on those counts, preseason estimates for sport angler harvest for adult Chinook is about 1,000 Chinook for the South Fork of the Salmon River, 1,400 Chinook for the Upper Salmon River, and about 120 Chinook for the Lochsa River.
Bag and possession limits for the Upper Salmon, South Fork Salmon and Lochsa rivers are four Chinook daily, of which only two may be adults 24-inches or longer. Possession is 12, and only six of them may be adults. No person may take more than 20 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2022 salmon seasons occurring prior to Aug. 7. Fishing will close on Aug. 7, or by Closure Order.
