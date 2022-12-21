Permits to harvest Christmas trees on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are now available to purchase at forest offices or online at Recreation.gov.
With a National Forest Christmas Tree permit, customers are permitted to harvest up to three trees at the cost of $5 per tree. To purchase a permit in person, visit your local ranger station office. Location, contact information, and hours of operation for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
To purchase a permit online, log in or create an account at www.Recreation.gov. Then visit https://bit.ly/NPCChristmasTrees or search for “Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Christmas Trees” on the Recreation.gov website. In addition to the cost of the permit, a small processing fee will be collected to cover the online transaction.
Fourth-grade students are eligible to receive a free Christmas tree permit if they have an Every Kid Outdoors pass. Every Kid Outdoors is a program that gives fourth-grade students and their families free access to hundreds of parks, lands, and waters for an entire year. For information on the Every Kid Outdoors pass, visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
No special areas on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are designated for Christmas tree cutting. Cut the tree at least 200 feet from well-traveled roads, flowing water, campgrounds and recreation sites, and do not harvest within designated Wilderness areas or Wild and Scenic River corridors. Select the tree from thickets and overstocked areas. Be aware of winter driving conditions while searching for the tree; pack tire chains, a first aid kit, and other emergency equipment. Dress in layers and bring food and water.
Harvesting a Christmas tree from a National Forest helps improve forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Removing these trees helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
