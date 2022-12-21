Permits to harvest Christmas trees on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are now available to purchase at forest offices or online at Recreation.gov.

With a National Forest Christmas Tree permit, customers are permitted to harvest up to three trees at the cost of $5 per tree. To purchase a permit in person, visit your local ranger station office. Location, contact information, and hours of operation for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests offices are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.

