A 62-year-old Clarkston, Wash., man died Sunday afternoon following his being swept underwater on the Selway River.
Identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The man was not wearing a life jacket.
The incident was reported around 12:08 p.m. on Aug. 23, off Selway Road near milepost 7, according to ICSO. The victim was on a raft or boat when he attempted to retrieve an inflatable canoe that had capsized in the water. Once at the canoe, the man could not get a hold of anything and went down into the water.
According to ICSO, around 12:35 p.m., a deputy and Three Rivers Resort employees deployed two rafts and started to search the river. Shortly after, the man was located in about eight feet of water and was taken to shore where Kooskia Ambulance personnel began life saving measures. He was taken by ambulance to the Fenn Ranger station where Life Flight responded; however, he was unable to be resuscitated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.