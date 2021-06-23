Police car image
Idaho State Police is investigating last week’s fatality motorcycle crash involving a Colorado man.

Robert J. Hopp, 54, of Highlands Ranch, died last Tuesday, June 15, of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 at Jerry Johnson near Powell.

According to ISP, the crash was reported at approximately 5:37 p.m. Hopp was traveling eastbound at milepost 149 (13 miles west of Powell) on a bronze 2017 BMW motorcycle. Hopp lost control of the motorcycle when he was negotiating a right-hand curve and crashed. His motorcycle came to a rest on the westbound side of the road.

Hopp succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

