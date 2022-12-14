Kamiah man charged with burglary, felony assault
STITES — Court hearing is this Thursday for a Kamiah man facing felony charges for allegedly burglarizing a home and menacing the occupant.
Jacob Gollyhorn, 40, is charged with burglary and aggravated assault, both felonies, and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. He is set for a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing in magistrate court in Grangeville, at which time it will be determined whether evidence is sufficient for the case to be bound over to district court.
Charges resulted from a Dec. 4 incident at Stites, responded to by Idaho County sheriff’s deputies, in which it was reported a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an ax handle. According to court records, Gollyhorn is alleged to have threatened one of the occupants with the ax handle and to also have used it to break out a blinker light of the victim’s vehicle.
Multiple drug felonies charged following accident
Court hearing is this Friday for a Spokane woman arrested on multiple felony drug charges following a vehicle accident outside of Kamiah.
Stacia L. Hewlett, 59, is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, concealment of evidence, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies, and one misdemeanor count each of drug possession and possession of paraphernalia. She is set for a Friday, Dec. 16, preliminary hearing in magistrate court in Grangeville where it will be determined whether evidence is sufficient for the case to be bound over to district court.
Charges resulted following investigation of a Saturday, Dec. 3, accident investigation on State Highway 162 by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, in which a 2015 Subaru Outback, registered to Hewlett, went down the embankment a mile south of Thorn Springs Road. Upon recovery, the vehicle was searched by an ICSO deputy who, according to court records, found pill bottles allegedly containing methamphetamine, amphetamine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and carisoprodol. While being taken into the Idaho County Jail, Hewlett is alleged to have hidden a baggie in her mouth, containing a controlled substance, while being processed, which was discovered the following day by staff at Syringa Clinic where she was undergoing treatment. According to records, the substance tested presumptive positive for cocaine.
Court records add Hewlett was arrested in August in Idaho County on a felony possession of cocaine charge, and in Nez Perce County in September for paraphernalia and failure to appear.
