Grangeville man charged with felony battery set for Sept. 28 sentencing
A sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 for Lewis Meisner, 41, of Grangeville, facing multiple charges related to a traffic stop earlier this month.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), on Aug. 14, at approximately 10:45 p.m. ICSO dispatch took a call of a possible intoxicated driver headed southbound on Highway 95 towards Grangeville.
ICSO deputies responded and located a vehicle matching the description given to dispatch. The vehicle was in the wrong lane of travel and exceeding the speed limit. A traffic stop was performed, and after an investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence. At the ICSO, the driver became combative.
Meisner was arrested for felony battery on certain personnel, a charge which was later dismissed on a motion of the prosecutor, misdemeanor driving while under the influence, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.
Washington man faces a felony grand theft charge
Donald Edwards, 48, of Newport, Wash. faced an Aug. 31 preliminary hearing for felony charges of grand theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to ICSO, on Aug. 17, ICSO deputies responded to an accident at the gas station just south of White Bird on U.S. Highway 95. A pickup had reportedly backed into the gas pumps and then taken off.
As ICSO deputies investigated, they spoke with the owner of the suspect vehicle and with one of his employees, who was broken down at milepost 211, three miles from Slate Creek, which is where Edwards allegedly told a witness at the gas station he was going.
Deputies determined the vehicle in the accident had been taken without permission and it was signed stolen. The vehicle owner called Edwards and Edwards informed him he was in Riggins and would come back to milepost 211.
Deputies met him there and Edwards was arrested for felony grand theft, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor leaving the scene of a damage accident, and the misdemeanor warrant from Washington County, Idaho.
After arriving at the jail, Edwards was read his Miranda rights, after which, he reportedly confirmed he was driving the truck, backed into the gas pumps and fled because he was scared due to the warrant from Washington County. He also allegedly confirmed he did not have permission to drive the truck any further than the broken-down truck at milepost 211.
Washington woman goes to district court with a felony drug charge
A district court arraignment hearing will be held Sept. 11 for Teddie Roope, 31, of Clarkston, Wash. on a felony drug charge.
According to ICSO, on Aug. 14, an ICSO deputy began an investigation on contraband found in the Idaho County Jail. The contraband was allegedly discovered when another deputy was releasing Roope from the jail for an unrelated criminal case. As Roope gathered her belongings she set her mattress down and a deputy noticed the contraband. It was then reported and another deputy identified the contraband as methamphetamine. An NIK test was reportedly performed and yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine with color change.
After the investigating deputy completed his investigation, a warrant was issued.
Roope was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Kamiah woman charged with two felony charges
A preliminary hearing was held Aug. 29 for Sarah Painter, 29, of Kamiah for felony charges of aggravated assault and possession of methamphetamine.
According to ICSO, on Aug. 20, at approximately 12:30 a.m. ICSO dispatch was contacted about a female trespassing outside of Kamiah.
ICSO deputies responded. A female subject was located inside the residence and had been asked to leave. The deputies attempted to remove her from the residence when she became combative, and reportedly punched the property owner twice in the face, while trying to pull away from deputies. She then reportedly continued to struggle and resist as the deputies handcuffed her and escorted her to the patrol vehicle.
Painter was arrested for felony aggravated assault, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor Nez Perce County warrant. The aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing charges were later dismissed on motion of the prosecutor. Painter is now on supervised probation, effective through Aug. 29, 2024.
Meridian man charged with two felony drug charges
A Sept. 11 district court arraignment hearing is scheduled for Anthony Gress, 26, of Meridian, for two felony drug charges.
According to ICSO, on Aug. 20, at approximately 5:40 p.m. an ICSO deputy was on routine patrol on Highway 95 near milepost 211, when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
K9 Nation performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted. A search of the vehicle was then conducted.
Gress was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of a legend drug without a prescription, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Washington man goes to district court on felony drug charge
A district court arraignment hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11 for Alexander Vasques, 38, of Mount Vernon, Wash. on a felony drug charge.
According to ICSO on Aug. 20, around 8:30 p.m. ICSO deputies were advised of a suspicious vehicle driving around outside of Grangeville. The vehicle was stopped in Grangeville for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, the odor of marijuana was detected. The driver was detained, and a subsequent search was performed.
Vasques was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving without privileges.
