Preliminary hearing set for Chivers
An arraignment hearing was held June 7, for Stephan Chivers of Superior, Colo. A preliminary hearing will be held June 20.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on June 6, at approximately 9:45 p.m. an Idaho County deputy was on patrol on US.. Highway 95 near milepost 253, two miles south of Cottonwood, when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. During the traffic stop, an open container of alcohol was visible.
The vehicle was searched, locating psilocybin mushrooms, dimethyltryptamine, a prescription drug with no prescription, and paraphernalia.
Chivers was arrested for felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver, felony possession of dimethyltryptamine, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a legend drug without a prescription, and misdemeanor open container of alcohol by driver.
Preliminary hearing set for Massey
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 for Michael Massey of Kooskia, who was arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
On June 3, an Idaho County deputy observed a traffic offense. He stopped a red Chevrolet pickup on Main Street in Kooskia.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Millie was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and two open bottles of whiskey.
Massey was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and two open bottles of whiskey.
It was later discovered Massey had additional drug paraphernalia allegedly in his pocket while at the Idaho County Jail. He was also charged with felony introducing contraband into a jail facility and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
An arraignment hearing was held June 5.
Court date set on felony drug charge
A court held a set hearing for an Ore. woman charged with a felony and cited with a misdemeanor last month.
Claire Thexton of Portland Ore. was arrested for felony possession of cocaine and cited for misdemeanor possession of prescription meds without a prescription, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
An arraignment hearing was held May 30, She is set for a scheduling conference June 20,
On May 27, at approximately 3:56 p.m. an Idaho County deputy was on patrol on U.S. Highway 12, when he observed a traffic offense. The deputy stopped a gold Toyota Camry on U.S. 12 at milepost 160.
K9 Millie arrived and was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located cocaine, prescription medications with no prescription, marijuana and paraphernalia.
ICSO Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend was certainly busy for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Eight Idaho County deputies and Idaho County drug detection K9s, Millie, Mic and Nation participated in an emphasis patrol in the U.S. Highway 12 corridor. 44 misdemeanor citations and 31 infraction citations were written during the weekend. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, Psylocibin mushrooms, prescription drugs and alcohol violations were cited. Additionally, one felony arrest was made for possession of cocaine.
