The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks a member to represent recreation interests to serve on the Clearwater Basin Advisory Group (BAG). Application deadline is March 26.
The Clearwater BAG is a group of citizens from different backgrounds that advise DEQ on water quality objectives for streams and rivers in Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho counties. BAG members represent a cross-section of interests in the basin such as agriculture, forestry, municipalities, industry, recreation, tribes, environmental interests, and the general public.
DEQ seeks applications for a member to represent recreation interests in the Clearwater region that have been involved in water quality issues in the area and are familiar with local watersheds. Members are unpaid but are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Members are appointed by the DEQ director and typically meet two to three times a year. Responsibilities include advising DEQ on:
Priorities for monitoring within the basin
Revisions needed in the designated beneficial uses for water bodies within the basins
Categories to which water bodies in the basin should be assigned
Processes for developing and implementing TMDLs
Members to be appointed to watershed advisory groups
Priorities for water quality programs within the basin based on available economic resources
To apply contact Sujata Connell in DEQ’s Lewiston Regional Office, 208-799-4370 or sujata.connell@deq.idaho.gov.
