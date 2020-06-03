In April, the Free Press reported that bear tracks found on private property 2.5 air miles south of Grangeville were those of a grizzly. New information makes it clear that report was not accurate.
Idaho Department of Fish & Game personnel followed up with a search. With landowner permission, they found a hair sample on private property nearby. Investigators had the hair sample tested, and it turns out the DNA was that of a black bear.
“I still have concerns and suggest everyone going into the mountains to be prepared and cautious,” said Shelley Rambo, the private citizen who provided a photo of the bear track on her parents’ property to the Free Press back in April.
Her dad, Don DeHaas, told the Free Press that the sheer size of the track still has him convinced that it was a grizzly. Though he has known black bears are in the area for many years, he said he didn’t used to take a gun with him to get firewood – but that he has been taking a pistol and a rifle.
“Everybody should be cautious,” he said Monday, June 1.
IDFG had confirmed grizzly bear tracks in the Fish Creek Recreation Area seven miles south of town a week prior to the Free Press report, and investigators found hair in that area. For DNA testing to work, the root of the hair is required and the hair sample IDFG found did not have enough root to test.
“It is possible that the grizzly found at Fish Creek could still be in the area, but it is also possible that it has moved on to another region,” IDFG district conservation officer George Fischer said.
Last year, IDFG confirmed a grizzly bear in the Newsome Creek area, and has been looking for hard evidence that the Fish Creek bear is indeed the same one.
“We’ve been seeking bear hair and poop to try and confirm if this is the same bear as was here last year,” Fischer told the Free Press June 1. “Everything we know of suggests it’s probably him.”
Additional hard evidence of the whereabouts of the grizzly that passed through Fish Creek has not been located. Fischer said the two strongest reports out of the greater Grangeville area that could point to the grizzly still being in this area flagged two locations last month: one generally near Service Flats, and the other generally on the north side of White Bird Hill.
“With our history of wandering young male grizzly bears, he could be out back of McCall or Missoula, or he could be back in Canada, too,” Fischer said. “There’s nothing keeping him here that we know of.”
IDFG’s bear awareness program notes that grizzlies and black bears have large home ranges and can roam sometimes up to several hundred miles in a relatively short amount of time. They often roam to find areas with adequate food sources.
“I expect he’ll show up on somebody’s bear bait,” Fischer told the Free Press. “He’s going to be looking for an easy meal. So I’d expect someone’s going to have pictures of him. … Hunters have a good track record of identifying their target, but this is a large, dark bear that could easily be mistaken for a black bear.”
Grizzly bear tracks are distinguishable from black bear tracks by the distance from the claws to the toes. In a grizzly track, like the one found more than a month ago in the snow near Fish Creek Meadows, the claws are two-plus inches from the toes.
During the weeks since the Free Press report on the DeHaas bear was published April 29, IDFG has followed up on several more reports of large bear tracks, of which all but one pointed to black bears, according to a news release, which also noted the following information.
Recreationists are reminded to use caution when hiking, biking, hunting, searching for mushrooms or enjoying other outdoor activity. Be aware of your surroundings and be prepared for wildlife encounters. Give wildlife their space and enjoy viewing them from a distance.
IDFG asks the public to continue to report potential grizzly bear tracks or sightings. Officers and other field staff work diligently to follow up on these reports and collect genetic samples that allow for species identification. To report a sighting, track or other sign of potential grizzly activity, contact the IDFG Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010.
