March was a dry month for Idaho during a winter much drier than forecasted. For the North Central Idaho area, while the Clearwater Basin was slightly more than average for precipitation last month, the overall year-to-date is near normal with an above average snowpack remaining, according to the Idaho Water Supply Outlook Report.
According to the April 1 report, released through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the first half of March was extremely dry across nearly all of Idaho. The La Nina winter proved to be drier than hoped for across much of the state, except for the Clearwater Basin.
Precipitation during March was below normal (49 to 83 percent of normal) in the Clearwater subbasins. As of April 1 in the subbasins, total water year precipitation is 93 to 111 percent of normal, and snowpack is 104 to 122 percent of normal. According to the report, March was warm and dry in the basin, with elevations below 3,200 feet melting early that month, but these were temporarily curbed by late-month storms.
With below normal precipitation and little snowpack building during March, most sites in the region still have above normal snowpack due to a snowy February.
For the April 1 watershed snowpack analysis, the North Fork Clearwater was 105 percent of median (107 percent in 2020), Lochsa River was 104 percent (113 percent), Selway River was 122 percent (127 percent) and the Clearwater Basin total was 110 percent (112 percent). The NOAA Climate Prediction Center’s 30-day forecast suggests normal temperatures and precipitation for April in the Clearwater Basin.
