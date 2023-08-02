KAMIAH — This spring, Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries detected eight adult steelhead of natural origin (wild) in Lawyer Creek near Kamiah. Peter Cleary serves as the Snake Basin Steelhead Assessments Project Leader for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries and Resource Management (DFRM). He explained that DFRM installed an instream Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag monitoring array for the first time this year in Lawyer Creek.

The Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Fish and Game have previously detected juvenile steelhead in Lawyer Creek through electro-fishing. This year’s PIT tag detections are the first adult steelhead of natural origin documented in the creek.

