KAMIAH — This spring, Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries detected eight adult steelhead of natural origin (wild) in Lawyer Creek near Kamiah. Peter Cleary serves as the Snake Basin Steelhead Assessments Project Leader for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries and Resource Management (DFRM). He explained that DFRM installed an instream Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tag monitoring array for the first time this year in Lawyer Creek.
The Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Fish and Game have previously detected juvenile steelhead in Lawyer Creek through electro-fishing. This year’s PIT tag detections are the first adult steelhead of natural origin documented in the creek.
Steelhead trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. The Snake River summer steelhead are a distinct population segment (DPS) of the species. The Nez Perce Tribe works in partnership with NOAA Fisheries, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and others to monitor the species. Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) provided funding for the Lawyer Creek project.
The detected steelhead were PIT tagged at Lower Granite Dam between August and November 2022. PIT tags are tiny chips, roughly the size of a grain of rice, injected into the fish using a 12-gauge needle. The tag is encased in glass with an electronic coil inside. Each PIT tag has a unique identifier code so the locations of individual fish can be tracked over time. Cleary explained the technology functions like the microchip a veterinarian places in a dog or cat so they can be identified if they get lost.
The PIT tag array consists of antenna installed in the stream bottom. When a PIT-tagged steelhead passes through the magnetic field created by the antenna, the chip powers up, transmitting the fish’s unique code.
The Nez Perce Tribe’s DFRM staff installed the antenna in Lawyer Creek on Feb. 9, removing it on June 1. Cleary said he appreciated finding a “very agreeable and supportive” private landowner with a suitable location about 1.5 miles upstream from the mouth of Lawyer Creek.
Cleary said it was satisfying to find eight detections. Although population estimates are not complete, with roughly 18-20% of the fish tagged at Lower Granite Dam, the eight steelheads may indicate 40-50 steelhead spawning in Lawyer Creek.
The roadside PIT array location near the junction of Hill Street and Ridgewood Drive on the edge of Kamiah piqued people’s interest.
“One of the things that’s been really fun for me is a lot of people stopping to ask what we’re doing,” Cleary said. “I’ve heard a lot of positive comments, people supportive of our efforts to increase steelhead populations in the area.”
NOAA Fisheries considers Lawyer Creek a major spawning area for steelhead in the lower Clearwater River; NOAA’s classification of Lawyer Creek is largely based on available spawning habitat.
“Whether or not that habitat is being used by adult steelhead for spawning from year to year isn’t known for certain without observational data,” Cleary said. “The work we are doing is exploratory to verify where they are.”
Cleary said knowing the number of steelhead that spawn in Lawyer Creek will give fisheries managers better knowledge of the spawning distribution of all lower Clearwater River steelhead. Lower Clearwater River steelhead tend to spend just one year in the ocean, compared to two years for upper Clearwater River steelhead.
Cleary hopes to continue monitoring Lawyer Creek for another year or two as part of a larger effort in the Lower Clearwater River. This includes permanent monitoring stations in Lapwai and Potlatch Creeks. He hopes to eventually collect data from Bedrock, Big Canyon, Cottonwood, Jim Ford, Maggie and Orofino creeks in addition to Six Mile Creek, which included a PIT array this year. Cleary said that future PIT monitoring depends on finding suitable locations and willing landowners, as well as funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.