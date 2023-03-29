BOISE — Again delayed, the scheduled March 23 execution of Gerald R. Pizzuto was put off as per order by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

According to an Idaho Statesman story, Winmill ruled that not enough time was available for him to review at least one of the filings in his court before Pizzuto’s planned execution. In a three-page stay of execution, he ordered the halt of all state preparations and court actions related to the execution until he has time to “fully consider and adjudicate” the case.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments