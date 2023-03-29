BOISE — Again delayed, the scheduled March 23 execution of Gerald R. Pizzuto was put off as per order by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
According to an Idaho Statesman story, Winmill ruled that not enough time was available for him to review at least one of the filings in his court before Pizzuto’s planned execution. In a three-page stay of execution, he ordered the halt of all state preparations and court actions related to the execution until he has time to “fully consider and adjudicate” the case.
A companion order was issued March 10 by Idaho Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan that all state court and other proceedings related to execution of Pizzuto’s death sentence be stayed. This stay is pending U.S. District Court’s final adjudication of the petition for writ of habeas corpus.
This delays the state’s first execution in nearly 11 years. The state allowed a prior death warrant for Pizzuto to expire in December when prison officials were unable to obtain lethal injection drugs.
According to the Statesman story, the most recent death warrant represented the third attempt in the past two years to execute Pizzuto — and the fifth time overall since his 1986 conviction and death sentence.
Pizzuto, 67, is currently incarcerated at Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise.
In 1986, an Idaho jury found Pizzuto guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the July 25, 1985 killing of Berta and Del Herndon at a rural cabin at Ruby Meadows in Idaho County.
Pizzuto was armed with a .22 caliber rifle with the intent of robbing the pair of gold prospectors in July 1985 at the Ruby Meadows property in Idaho County, north of McCall. He tied his victims’ wrists behind their backs and bound their legs before bludgeoning them with a hammer, then shooting the younger Herndon in the head.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.