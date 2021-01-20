SLATE CREEK — Travelers on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Slate Creek should prepare for road closures and delays, associated with timber sale activity in the area.
Timber harvest operations began last week on the Center Johnson timber sale, located on the forest’s Salmon River Ranger District. Initial work included felling operations adjacent to Forest Service Road (FSR) 672, also known as Crooked Road, with timber hauling scheduled to begin this week.
Forest Service officials set a road closure on FSR 672 on Jan. 19 for public safety during timber hauling operations. Future road closures may be necessary for public safety as timber harvest operations continue.
Current and future closure information is available and area USFS offices and online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices
Following work on FSR 672, operations will move to FSR 420 and Deer Creek Road 493. Travelers on these routes should expect to see heavy equipment and personnel in the sale area and be prepared for delays of up to two hours at a time during operations on Deer Creek Road.
The Center Johnson timber sale is authorized under a Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests vegetation management project of the same name. The Center Johnson project was designed to reduce the risk and extent of insect and disease impacts to the forest and, therefore, reduce wildfire risk to local communities and surrounding federal lands.
For information, call the Forest Service offices in Grangeville, 208-983-1950, or Slate Creek, 208-451-4366.
