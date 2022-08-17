News for Idaho renters is not good.
Idaho’s 2022 Housing Wage, revealed in the Out of Reach report, released recently by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Idaho Asset Building Network, states in order for renters to afford a modest, two-bedroom rental in the state, they need to make $18.87 per hour.
Annual income needed to afford a two-bedroom rental is $39,258. Work hours at Idaho’s current minimum wage, $7.25 per hour, to achieve this rental is 104 hours per week. In other words, two people sharing a home would each have to work 52 hours a week at minimum wage in order to afford rent.
Idaho has a total of 189,871 renters, or 29% of the population. Affordable rent for a person making $7.25 an hour is listed as $377 a month; fair market value for a two-bedroom rental in Idaho comes in at $981.
Individuals who rely on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are more likely to feel this squeeze in the rental market. Average SSI monthly payment is $894, and affordable rent at this income is listed as $268 a month.
In Idaho, only one in four households who qualify for housing assistance receive it, and those who receive a voucher are often unable to use it due to the shortage of affordable homes across the state.
