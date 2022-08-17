Evergreen Suites photo

Not only are rentals difficult to find in Idaho, they are also difficult for many Idahoans to afford.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

News for Idaho renters is not good.

Idaho’s 2022 Housing Wage, revealed in the Out of Reach report, released recently by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Idaho Asset Building Network, states in order for renters to afford a modest, two-bedroom rental in the state, they need to make $18.87 per hour.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments