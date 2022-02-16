NEZPERCE — University of Idaho Lewis County Extension Educator Ken Hart is retiring, and the public is invited to a retirement party on Monday, Feb. 28, at the Lewis County Courthouse in Nezperce from 1-3 p.m.

According to U of I Extension, “Lewis County and the surrounding areas have benefitted and learned from the all the classes and programs Ken has held over the years. He has also been influential in promoting the 4-H program in Lewis County.”

Attendees are asked to bring stories and memories of Hart to share. For information, call the Extension office at 208-937-2311.

