RIGGINS — Law enforcement on patrol during Riggins Rodeo weekend made three separate felony arrests — with K9 assistance — last Friday, May 5, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
Elizabeth Hardt, 57, of Grangeville, was arrested for a felony warrant out of Nez Perce County and felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to ICSO, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Idaho State Police made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 202, just north of Riggins. During the traffic stop, K9 Millie was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.
Nicolas Morales, 23, of Boise, was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl.
According to ICSO, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Idaho County deputies made a traffic stop on the Big Salmon Road outside of Riggins for a routine violation. K9 Millie was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.
Charles Hurt, 36, of Caldwell, was arrested for felony possession of cocaine.
According to ICSO, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Idaho County deputies made a traffic stop on the Big Salmon Road outside of Riggins for a routine violation. K9 Millie was deployed and alerted on the vehicle.
