ELK CITY — An Elk City woman is charged with a felony following a stabbing incident last week.
Ember Thacker, 29, is currently incarcerated in the Idaho County jail, with bail set at $50,000. She is set for a preliminary hearing this Friday, Sept. 17, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, and malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor.
Charges resulted from an incident reported last Friday, Sept. 10, 1270 Motherload Road, at 5:02 p.m., according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies were initially dispatched to a report of a suicidal subject, with the call escalating to the subject having stabbed a person in the leg and was actively attempting to self-harm.
On arrival, deputies Tyee Graham and Camron Killmar located Thacker walking down a roadway on the property, allegedly attempting to elude them. A short pursuit followed, and she was taken into custody at Taser point.
The victim, Weldon Lamar, 26, suffered a deep laceration on his right knee, scratches, numerous bruises and an abrasion; however, he declined medical transport.
Thacker was taken by Elk City Ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville where she was treated and released to ICSO custody.
According to the probable cause report, Lamar reported attempting to save Thacker from her self-harming, and in the struggle he was stabbed in the right knee with a piece of glass. The felony charge alleges actions during the incident included Thacker holding her 2-year-old infant while breaking out a vehicle window with a shovel, as well as other occurrences allegedly taking place before multiple children present at the time.
