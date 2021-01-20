WHITE BIRD — No injuries were reported from a vehicle fire last weekend that destroyed a pickup.
The incident was reported last Saturday, Jan. 16, at 12:46 p.m. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), the driver of a 1995 Ford F350 Crew Cab Power Stroke reported smelling electrical smoke, then saw smoke and pulled off the roadway. He couldn’t open the hood due to the heat and then flames. The pickup was subsequently engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were advised of live ammo being in the vehicle; however, no injuries were reported, and all occupants exited safely.
Responding to the incident were the Salmon River Rural and White Bird fire departments, and ICSO Deputy Mike Brewster.
