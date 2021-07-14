The Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Zone, which includes lands and fire response areas for the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands, Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association, and Nez Perce Tribe, has coordinated initial attack responses for the numerous wildland fires that have started since Monday, July 5. These land managers are working closely together to determine response priorities and how to most efficiently share and allocate their limited firefighting resources based on real time information and values at risk.
Based on recent fire activity and current extreme fire conditions across the region, land management agencies and fire managers in the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area have decided to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions starting after midnight on Friday, July 16.
“We will be moving directly into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions this season,” said Cheryl Probert, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests supervisor. “We decided not to implement Stage 1 restrictions immediately because we meet the conditions now for Stage 2 restrictions; we reached that threshold very quickly after the last heat wave.”
“Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are stricter than Stage 1, so we wanted to make sure everyone, including those working in industries that operate machinery and equipment within this restriction area, have ample time to prepare for these restrictions,” she explained. “This is why the decision was made to implement these Stage 2 restrictions on Friday, July 16 and not sooner.”
Even though Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will not be immediately implemented, land managers ask the public to continue being extremely careful with any activity that can cause a spark. Individuals are encouraged to begin following the Stage 2 Fire Restrictions protocol even before the restrictions are formally in effect.
“We greatly appreciate the continued efforts of everyone in our local communities and everyone visiting our local public lands who are taking precautions to prevent human–caused wildfires,” said Probert.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests fire information is available online at https://bit.ly/NPCFireInfo, on social media at www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs and www.twitter.com/NPClwNFs, on the forest’s official mobile app (search “Nez Perce Clearwater” in your app store), or by calling your local ranger station. Report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.
Idaho Fish & Game has made details of the restrictions available online at idfg.idaho.gov/press/grangeville-fire-restrictions-area-enter-stage-2-fire-restrictions-starting-friday-july-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.