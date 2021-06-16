The Salmon River Ranger District and Red River Ranger District on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests opened several roads recently for access to personal use firewood.
The following Forest Service Roads (FSR) are now open and will close Aug. 15:
Salmon River Ranger District
Camp Creek No. 309E
Blue Mountain No.487
Milner Trail No. 641
FSR No.9427 off Hungry Ridge Rd.
FSR No. 9452 off Cove Rd.
Merton Creek No.9458
Red River Ranger District
Loon Creek No. 1806
Sinker Mountain No.9505
Flint Creek No.9812
Deadwood No.9816
Rainy Day No. 9824
Forest Service visitor maps displaying roads and trails on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are available for purchase ($14) by contacting the Salmon River Ranger District (208-451-4366), the Red River Ranger District (208-842-2245), the Forest Service office in Grangeville (208-983-1950) or any other local ranger station.
National forests and grasslands throughout the USDA Forest Service’s Northern Region, including the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, will continue to offer free personal use firewood permits in 2021. Free use permits can be obtained by contacting your local Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests office.
Despite not charging for the permit, the Forest Service is issuing these permits so the agency can track firewood harvesting across the forest and continue to communicate important information to permit holders. All conditions of the permit must be adhered to while harvesting, including the maximum annual harvest amount of 12 cords of firewood.
For more information about permit requirements or if you have other questions about the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests personal use firewood program, contact your local ranger station. Remember, you can help continue the success of this program by removing firewood debris from road surfaces and ditches and by respecting other forest users and natural resources.
