A jury trial has been tentatively set Feb. 8 for a Grangeville man arrested on a federal warrant last month on drug charges.
Brandon Lee Pierce, 27, turned himself in to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28, 2020. Pierce was the subject of a U.S. District Court warrant, issued two months prior, Oct. 20, to answer an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, a felony.
Information related to the charge was not available through documents made public through the court, other than the offense is alleged to have occurred in Nez Perce County. Contacted for details, an FBI spokesperson referred back to the court for what documents were publicly released.
Pierce made his initial appearance for a video arraignment on Dec. 30 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale where he pleaded not guilty. He is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Pierce’s counsel is Michael Palmer.
Maximum penalties on conviction for this conspiracy charge are 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.