I wanted to take a moment – and with permission of the Boise Police Department and the Secret Service -- to let folks know about a counterfeit scheme going on.
Boise PD is investigating multiple incidents where subjects have 'washed' $10 bills and reprinted them to look like $100 bills. The fraudsters stay in local hotels, then recruit local women to pass the bills.
From the BPD report, the subjects may be heading to Montana, which has caused me concern for the local area, as Boise to Montana is right through us.
Providing for the safety and security of a community is a primary goal of any law enforcement officer. I also feel that education and prevention are far more effective at reducing crime than waiting for the crime to happen. While we may not be able to prevent folks from coming to our area with the desire to do nefarious activities, we can prepare, educate our businesses, and provide information to them to help them in identifying possible frauds.
I would like to thank BPD and the Secret Service for allowing me to put out the information regarding this case, and would also like to provide a link to a PDF online that can be shared with any business to help them identify any money that may come into their business: https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf
Thank you, and with everyone's involvement we can avoid additional losses to our businesses already under stress.
By Terry Cochran, chief of police, Cottonwood Police Department
