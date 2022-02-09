Harpster stairway photo

Photo of Harpster Access stairway looking up toward parking area.

 Contributed photo / Idaho Fish and Game

HARPSTER — The steel galvanized stairs to the Idaho Fish and Game’s new fishing access site at Harpster on the South Fork of the Clearwater River are now completed.

In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game Department (IDFG) purchased this popular fishing site property — adjacent to State Highway 13 — from the Scott Family. According to the agency, not only is this a popular site for fishermen, it is also one of the more productive sites for the IDFG volunteer brood stock collection program.

The concrete and galvanized steel stair design was chosen for the low maintenance and longevity for this site improvement. The stairs will provide a safer and easier access to the river for both sportsmen and IDFG personnel who are collecting steelhead broodstock for the hatchery program.

