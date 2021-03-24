Public Health and enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers are now scheduling vaccination appointments for anyone aged 35 and older. “With an increased availability of COVID-19 vaccine supply and available appointments throughout our district, we are ready to move on to this next age group,” said Carol Moehrle, District Director. “Public Health and our community providers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers that do not
meet the age requirement and all other previously eligible priority groups.” There are several ways to sign up for an appointment:
• Visit www.idahoprepmod.com and choose a clinic location near you.
• For a list of enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in the district, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines (idahopublichealth.com)
• Preregister for an appointment on the new state website: covidvaccine.idaho.gov and a vaccine provider will reach out to schedule an appointment.
These appointments are for residents who live and/or work in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
