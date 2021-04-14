Helicopter logging operations will begin within the next week in the Blacktail area near Lightning Creek, according to the Nez-Perce-Clearwater National Forests. The public is encouraged to use caution when travelling Forest Service Road (FSR) 415 along with FSR 244 down Lightning Creek to Highway 13.
Logging crews will be working in the area and will use the Citizens Band (CB) channel 4 for communications. Felling operations will commence for about a week prior to the helicopter arriving to begin moving logs to the landing, where they will be loaded on to trucks for transport.
The Denny Stewardship timber sale is part of the Blacktail Fuels Reduction Project, which encompasses 16,561 acres and will use timber harvest, precommercial thinning, understory slashing, and prescribed burning to reduce the threat of wildland fire and initiate restoration of fire-adapted ecosystems in the wildland urban interface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.