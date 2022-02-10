The USDA Forest Service is moving forward with implementation of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects on national forests and grasslands. The GAOA funding will be used to maximize the benefits experienced by millions of Americans who visit and use their national forests. GAOA projects will also improve conditions on forests and rangelands, reduce wildfire risk, and increase the resiliency of our nation’s forests for present and future generations.
In north-central Idaho, on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, two GAOA projects were completed that demonstrate the Forest Service commitment to reducing deferred maintenance and working with partners. In the summer of 2021, Forest Service employees and partners worked together to preserve a historic ranger station and improve recreational opportunities for hikers in the Lochsa River corridor.
From 1925 to the late 1950s, the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station, located in the Lochsa River corridor between Fish Creek and the modern–day Wilderness Gateway Campground, was the administrative hub for a system of fire lookouts, smoke chaser cabins, and other remote Forest Service facilities that were linked together by a network of pack trails and telephone lines. In 1976, the station was formally dedicated as an interpretive site as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration. The station is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The building was built primarily with native materials that were available on site,” said Cindy Schacher, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests archaeologist. “Some of the items — like windows, doors, stoves, and even a cast–iron bathtub — were brought in by pack mules and horses.”
Over the years, the buildings at the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station have suffered from normal wear and tear. Fortunately, GAOA funding will allow the Forest Service to hire contractors to conduct repair work on the buildings, restoring structural integrity without sacrificing historic character. After contractors finish the repair work, the buildings will look just as good as when they were first built in the 1920s.
For hikers, the Lochsa Downriver Trail no. 2 is about 16 miles from Split Creek going upstream to the Lochsa Historical Ranger Station and then ending at the Sherman Creek trailhead. The trail is a favorite for locals and visitors to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests because it offers the beautiful scenery of the Lochsa River corridor and vantage points that look down on the Lochsa River and other pristine areas.
This summer, GAOA funding made it possible to accomplish needed trail maintenance work, improving the experience for future visitors enjoying the trail. Workers and supervisors from the Idaho Department of Corrections worked on the trail for 20 days to clear overgrown vegetation, repair footbridges, improve trail tread, and provide general overall maintenance.
Forest Service officials can’t stress enough the importance of partnerships that helped get the job done.
“They did fantastic work,” said Galen Sparks, GAOA Trails Program Lead, of the Idaho Department of Corrections crew that assisted the Forest Service in the trails work. “They were super eager to do quality work on our trails and helped to tackle those deferred maintenance projects.”
— Information provided by Jennifer Becar, Public Affairs Specialist, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.