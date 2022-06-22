RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights Talent Show and Car Show and the featured band are on their way, set for Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. The famous Hot Summer Nights Talent Show, with $1,500 in cash prizes for first, second and third place, in three divisions: Youth, Non-theme, and Theme will be held Friday 7-9 p.m., and is looking for your talent; contact Lindy Smithers or go online at https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignup/70a044ea4a623a6fd0-talent1 to enter. Canned music with Kurt Sacket will follow the Talent Show. The gates open at 5 p.m.; admission $5.
Hot Summer Nights Car Show, on Saturday, is open to any year, electric vehicles as well as classic cars and trucks; registration opens at 9 a.m. There is free online early registration that will reserve your best location, first come, first spot basis. Register your car at https://www.signupgeniuis.com/go/70a044ea4a623a6fd-carshow1 or contact Bill and Phyllis Sampson. Gates are open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and admission is free.
Hot Summer Nights needs some more volunteers to help run the kids’ merchandise booth. Contact Lindy Smithers if you would like to help.
