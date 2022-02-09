GRANGEVILLE — Those ages nine and older who wish to procure a hunting license, including all people born after Jan. 1, 1975, are required by Idaho law to complete a hunter education course before buying a license. A hunter education course to satisfy that requirement is coming up Feb. 14-26 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, 6-8 p.m. those Mondays-Thursdays. Fee is $9.75 and class size is limited to the first 20 to register online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments