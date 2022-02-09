GRANGEVILLE — Those ages nine and older who wish to procure a hunting license, including all people born after Jan. 1, 1975, are required by Idaho law to complete a hunter education course before buying a license. A hunter education course to satisfy that requirement is coming up Feb. 14-26 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, 6-8 p.m. those Mondays-Thursdays. Fee is $9.75 and class size is limited to the first 20 to register online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
