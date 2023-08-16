The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) recently handled several cases that resulted in felony charges for the suspects.
On Aug. 10, Idaho County deputies were dispatched to a physical dispute in progress outside the Kamiah area, according to ICSO. When deputies arrived, the people involved had separated. After speaking to both the victim and the suspect, an arrest was made. Bradley Knight, 24, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony aggravated battery with serious bodily injury.
On Aug. 11, an ICSO deputy concluded his investigation into a check cashing fraud that had been reported on Aug. 1. Lyndsi Delaney, 35, of Riggins, for six counts of felony writing insufficient funds checks on a closed account.
On Aug. 13, at approximately 9:50 p.m., an ICSO deputy was on routine patrol on Highway 95 when he observed a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle near milepost 245, according to ICSO. After contacting the driver, K9 Nation arrived and made a positive alert on the vehicle, which resulted in a search and subsequent arrest of the driver. Karl Pollan, 54, of Lewiston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
On Aug. 14, at approximately noon, Idaho County Dispatch took a call from a company north of Grangeville. They advised a man had kicked and damaged a vehicle. After speaking with him, he was arrested. Frank Giannaris, 51, of Spring, Texas, was arrested for felony malicious injury to property.
