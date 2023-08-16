The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) recently handled several cases that resulted in felony charges for the suspects.

On Aug. 10, Idaho County deputies were dispatched to a physical dispute in progress outside the Kamiah area, according to ICSO. When deputies arrived, the people involved had separated. After speaking to both the victim and the suspect, an arrest was made. Bradley Knight, 24, of Kamiah, was arrested for felony aggravated battery with serious bodily injury.

